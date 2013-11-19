How Local Online Marketing for Physicians Can Be Risk Free

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- A provider of local medical marketing services, SEO 1 Medical has announced the launch of a pay per performance pricing model. It now provides tangible assurances to physicians looking to promote their practice. Many healthcare professionals and marketers have struggled with changes to Google’s search engine algorithm. The local medical marketing company now provides the means to take the guessing out of medical marketing and can now benchmark its performance by offering a unique and convenient pricing structure.



Physicians have faced many challenges in 2011 and 2012. Changes to Google’s algorithm, such as Panda and Penguin, have hit many clinical practice websites hard. As a result, physicians have lost traffic and business opportunities. Search engine optimization has become increasingly unpredictable, causing more confusion among those in the online medical marketing community.



“Until now, physicians and other healthcare professionals had to sign up for a 1 year commitment to complete a local marketing campaign,” SEO 1 Medical’s Rodney Brooke said. “Worst of all, there were no guarantees from the SEO company.”



The money back guarantee introduced by SEO 1 Medical addresses doctors’ concerns of how much a company guarantees its SEO techniques will improve website performance. Many healthcare professionals have expressed this concern as the local search algorithm on Google can change at any time. Some credit these increasingly frequent search engine rankings as a way to protect its business model by challenging advertisers and marketers with constant unpredictability.



“At SEO 1 Medical, we follow ethical white hat techniques, along with an innovative methodology to give doctors the desired results. We track all changes to Google’s algorithm so online marketing can be conducted more reliably to satisfy our clients,” Brooke added.



About SEO 1 Medical

SEO 1 Medical is a specialized Internet marketing firm that operates in Dallas, Texas. It offers a variety of internet marketing solutions to the health care industry. All medical SEO packages come with guaranteed results. Its team has more than 30 years of combined experiences in organic SEO, online reputation management, pay per click, Google optimization, press release distribution, and medical marketing consulting for doctors and physicians.



Press@seo1services.com

http://www.seo1-medical.com

SEO for Doctors Video

(888) 263-9434