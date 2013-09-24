How Long Do I Need to Save to Be a Millionaire? Free Online Savings Calculator

Calgary, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Myles Rempel is a financial planner who is frequently doing “what if” calculations both for his clients and for himself. He runs these calculations so often that he had a simple but valuable savings calculator built at his website http://retireresource.ca. The calculator can help with fiancial planning questions such as:



- How much money will I have at retirement?

- How long would it take to save for a down payment?

- How long and how much do I need to save to become a Millionaire?



This calculator can be found at http://retireresource.ca/calculators/.



About Retire Resource

Retire Resource is a website and blog to help Canadians with resources and information about retirement plans and retirement planning. Information and calculators are being added regularly to help Canadians feel confident that they are on the right track to reaching their retirement goals. Myles created a video about retirement plans at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDzyH8lP45k



About Myles Rempel

Myles Rempel graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Finance in 1984. He entered the financial services industry after graduation and has been directly serving clients since. He is owner of the Disability Insurance Group and manager of the Ten Star Financial branch in Calgary.



Myles takes a team approach in helping clients and when necessary draws on his network of advisors and professionals in various disciplines to ensure his clients get the best planning advice possible. Myles areas of expertise include building investment portfolios - and estate planning for individuals, families and corporations.



Contact

For more information please contact:

Myles Rempel – Branch Manager

Ten Star Financial Services

Suite 239, 4999 43rd St SE

Calgary AB T2B 3N4

Phone: 403.228.7966

Fax: 403.229.2250

tsfinancial@gmail.com



###