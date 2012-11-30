Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Bad credit develops largely due to changes in one’s monthly income. These changes may come about because of a job loss or a decrease in hourly pay of an income earner. However it builds up, it’s important to find out how long it takes to repair bad credit. Here is a look at methods of credit repair that can hasten the process of fixing damaged credit.



It may be surprising to some that there is no exact answer to “How long does it take to repair bad credit?” It is totally dependent upon each individual’s situation. If one’s score is lower than 720, it may not take more than a few months to fix it up. If the rating is less than 580, it could take a year or two at the least. It also relies upon one’s ability to devise a budget and stick to it and one’s determination to improve his standing for his own sense of well-being. For those bent on recovering a positive credit score, the following puts forth some suggestions about how to repair credit scores quickly and affordably.



Look into a debt consolidation loan. This is a lump sum of money that will cover one’s entire debt amount owed to any number of creditors. Utilizing this option shortens how long it takes to repair bad credit a great deal. Requesting a loan against one’s IRA at work or the equity in one’s home are also ways to knock out debt and increase one’s credit standing fast. Maybe family members or friends can offer an assist in the form of a loan to pay off one’s debt. Using the cash value of a life insurance policy to get rid of debt is a quick way to improve one’s credit score. If none of these ideas are appealing, pick up a second job and use the whole paycheck from it to eradicate debt. The key here is to rid oneself of debt any possible. These suggestions can help repair bad credit rapidly.



