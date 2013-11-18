How Much Activity Does the Body Need

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- A question trainers and fitness experts are commonly asked is how many days of the week should a person exercise? In order to address this question and receive the proper recommendations, there are several factors to take into account when trying to determine the right fitness regimen for each individual person.



One of the first things to look at is what does exercise mean to that person? Is an exercise suggestion a walk, a short run, or an hour long fitness class? Trainers must also look at individual goals: does the person want to lose weight or gain muscle? Or is it simple physical maintenance they’re after. The intensity of workouts must also be examined. How many days should a person engage in cardiovascular activity versus strength training workouts? These are just a few of the factors individuals and trainers must look at when designing workout programs.



In 2005, the Department of Health revised their recommendations on physical activity, recommending endurance and flexibility activities be engaged in at least four to seven days per week, strength training approximately two to four days per week. These days should be spaced out, with the strength training workouts placed in-between days of endurance activities to give the body time to rest.



Most experts recommend a minimum of five days per week to encourage weight loss and muscle building. When starting out, build this regimen up slowly until the full five days (three endurance, two strength training for example) are met. In time, if the body is responding appropriately, or a person has reached a plateau, another day or two can be added as long as the person maintains adequate rest and nutrition to support activity.



Endurance activities include walking, running, swimming or dancing, strength training can include weights, abdominal exercises, or even doing heavy yard work or manual labor. Flexibility exercises can be incorporated into the endurance days in the forms of stretching, yoga, tai chi or Pilates exercises. Make sure to balance the workouts to allow for rest, maintain nutrition, and soon enough what were once goals will become personal accomplishments.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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