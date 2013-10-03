How Much Can I Save on My Life Insurance - Instant Online Insurance Quotes

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Myles Rempel is a financial planner who just updated www.tsfinancial.ca to include instant online insurance quotes. This system returns quotes from Canada’s top life insurance companies, including term insurance, universal life, term to 100 and whole life insurance. These quotations can be saved in a spreadsheet. You can now shop instantly.



This new quotation system can help answer questions such as:

- Is a person paying to much for life insurance?

- Would one be better off getting one’s bank mortgage insurance somewhere else?

- How much would it cost to supplement an employee’s group insurance at work?

- Can an individual afford the amount of insurance they want for their family?

-What if a person smokes, or is not in good health?



To use the quotation system, go to www.tsfinancial.ca and click on “Online Insurance Quotes” on the right. A companion video for this quotation system that discusses how to choose mortgage life insurance is at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwdFdp_vyaA



About tsfinancial.ca

http://www.tsfinancial.ca is a website to help Canadians with resources and information about financial planning, investments and insurance. It has hundreds of articles, resources and calculators to help consumers in these areas. There is also a free monthly newsletter one can subscribe to that will keep one informed of the latest financial planning news. People who subscribe will not be contacted unless they request to be.



About Myles Rempel

Myles is a financial planner who takes a team approach towards helping clients. He draws on his network of advisors and professionals in various disciplines to ensure his clients get the best planning advice possible. Areas of expertise include retirement savings, insurance, estate and financial planning.



Contact

Myles Rempel

Suite 239, 4999 43rd St SE

Calgary AB T2B 3N4

Phone: 403.228.7932

Fax: 403.229.2250

myles@tsfinancial.ca