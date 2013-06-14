How Online Marketing's Trumping Traditional Marketing for Lawyers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Marketing executives agree, online marketing is the way to reach more people more effectively than any other source when it comes to acquiring leads for those in the field of law. “The days of traditional advertising are gone.” said John Hilaire, an SEO analyst of Empire State Promotion. “And we believe that so much that most of our marketing focus is on achieving a high ranking in SEO. Online marketing is not the wave of the future. It’s the wave of the now.”



With the staggering statistic of eighty-five percent of people searching for local businesses online Hilaire and his staff at Empire State Promotion were astounded. But what was equally off-putting was the statistic that only twenty-five percent of small businesses actually show up on those searches. “That brought us to nine simple steps to getting more leads and sales for lawyers.” added Hilaire. “Lawyers should number one, add photos of themselves, their office and their staff.”



The second rule lawyers should follow to get more leads into their practice is to get multiple reviews on their services. Google sees local reviews as a quality indicator that will help them deliver the very best in quality assurance. Other rules include the use of keywords in the company’s description, printable coupons, created links to the listing, the addition of videos - a high mark for Goggle interest as they now own YouTube, and the addition of the lawyer’s office address on every page of the website is essential. “I suggest that lawyers put their phone number as well. Not only does that conveniently help their visitors, it creates a bigger number of links back to their Google listing. That helps boost the rankings easily and simply.” said Hilaire.



The two final rules for lawyers to gain a higher SEO rating with their online marketing skills is to add their profile on multiple online business directories. This is a nominal process with a maximum pay off for visibility and ranking. And lastly the lawyer should get links on other websites directed to their site to show a sign of quality and trust within the law field.



This article is conceptualize and written by John Hilaire, a law firm SEO analyst in New York. For more information on the services his firm offers check out this SEO for lawyers YouTube video, or you can visit: Empire State Promotion, an SEO Company In New York



Empire State Promotion

John Hilaire – Online Marketing Specialist

1-800-655-3509

john@empirestatepromotion.com

http://www.empirestatepromotion.com/