Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Constantly increasing consumption of electricity to propel growth in the global portable generator market. Fortune Business Insights recently announced publishing of a report, titled ""Portable Generator Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel Type (Diesel Generator, Gasoline Generator, Natural Gas Generator) Function (Continuous Power, Standby) Power Rating (Below 2 kW, 2 kW to 5 kW, 5 kW to 10 kW, Above 10 kW) End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2025,"" studying various factors giving impetus to the market. Besides this, the report identifies key challenges posing a threat to the market.



Top Key Players Mentioned:



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Kohler SDMO.

Aggreko

FG Wilson

Generac Power Systems

Briggs and Stratton

Himoinsa S.L.

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Manlift Group

Yamaha



As per the report, North America was leading the global portable generator market in 2017. North America held a significant share in the global market in 2017. The region is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to increasing industrialization in nations such as the U.S. and Canada. However, the portable generator market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase at a relatively higher CAGR. Growth witnessed is attributable to the presence of some of the fastest growing economies such as India, Indonesia, and China. Additionally, in a lot of nations there is lack of proper infrastructure. This provides ample opportunities for the growth of the portable generator market in emerging nations.



The number of offshore activities being conducted in Middle East and Africa is very high. However, the supply of electricity is not as satisfactory in certain areas of the region. This is anticipated to enable growth and increase demand for portable generator in the region. Besides this, government initiative such as launch of smart city program is anticipated to fuel the demand for a 24/7 electricity supply and further enable growth in the global market.



"Key market player are likely to focus more on undeveloped and developing nations to capitalize on their unmet needs. The need and demand for electricity in such nations is very high. This is anticipated to increase the demand for portable generator." Said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.



"Rising Investment towards Improving Infrastructure to Enable Growth in Global Market"



Some of the factors expected to drive the global portable generator market during the forecast period 2018-2025 are lack of proper infrastructure and lack of availability of electricity in a lot of areas. Additionally, rising standard of living and increasing construction activities is anticipated to fuel the demand in the global market.



On the contrary, high amount of pollution emission from portable generator and high prices of fuel to power the generator are a few factors that may restrain the global portable generator market. Moreover, introduction of invertor and batteries is replacing the conventional generator and may hamper the growth in the global market.



Governments have implemented stringent emission control policies to curb pollution. Such as European Emission Standards used in new non-road machinery are structured in a rigid manner to gain a strong control over pollution. This may slow the growth rate in the global portable generator market.



"Himoinsa in Collaboration with Chengdu to Strengthen its Market Position"



Key players operating in the global portable generator market are collaborating and partnering with other player to gain a higher share in the market. For instance, Himoinsa collaborated with a local distributor Chengdu Transcend Power in 2019 to install 31 diesel-powered generators at the Xiaomo highway. The project was implemented by China's public and road infrastructure industry. Such initiatives are anticipated to enable growth in the global portable generator market. Some of the key companies operating in the global market are Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar Inc., Kohler SDMO., Aggreko, FG Wilson, Generac Power Systems, Briggs and Stratton, Himoinsa S.L., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Manlift Group, and Yamaha.



