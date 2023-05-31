How Positive Mindset Training Can Change Your Life

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2023 -- Is optimism your way of life? It is for today's featured guest, Lauren Langman, co-founder of Absolute Dogs and Co-Owner & Master Trainer of Devon Dogs. Lauren's revolutionary games-based training and ethos' of 'optimism is a way of life' and 'mindset is everything' has transformed the dog training world. And the great thing is, her methods also work wonders for changing human behavior.



Discover how changing your mindset gives you the ability and agility to navigate life's challenges with greater ease and shift your perspective to one that empowers, motivates, and inspires you, others, and the world around you.



Tune in live on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel June 1, 2023, 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT / 8:00 am MT / 7:00 am PT and 3:00 pm UK or listen on demand within 24 hours of the episode.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4073/women-thriving

As always, you can find our host, Lynsie McKeown on her website: https://www.lynsiemckeown.com. You can learn more about Lauren's work at:



www.devondogs.co.uk



https://absolute-dogs.com/



https://www.facebook.com/absolutedogs



"We are very excited about featured guest, Lauren Langman, who can teach mindfulness to both canines and humans. This will be a fascinating show for Lynsie's global listeners as she has many gifts to help others", says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show.



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Senior Executive Producer of the show, Tacy Trump, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com



About Lauren Langman, Featured Guest:

Lauren Langman is a former lawyer, turned teacher, and is now a creative innovator and dog trainer extraordinaire. She is co-owner of multiple hugely successful and revolutionary dog businesses: Devon Dogs, Absolute Dogs, and A-OK9. Lauren co-hosts the number one dog training podcast in the UK—Sexier Than A Squirrel—and is an extremely successful Agility competitor, winning at Crufts and Olympia, plus representing Team Great Britain at the World Championship level. She consults to supercharge businesses' development, including the UK Police on how to maximize the effectiveness of their K-9 Unit dogs. A prosperous author, with four ground-breaking books in revolutionary dog training published so far, she is regularly featured in the media. Lauren believes mindset is everything and optimism is a way of life.



To learn more about her work:

www.devondogs.co.uk



https://absolute-dogs.com/



https://www.facebook.com/absolutedogs



About Lynsie McKeown Host:

Lynsie McKeown, LLC is a leader in maximizing personal and professional potential. She is a Women's Spiritual Empowerment Coach, a Lineage Yoga and Meditation Teacher, a certified Neuroencoding Specialist, TedX Speaker, and live radio show Host of Women Thriving, Unapologetically, on the world's leading live internet talk radio network, VoiceAmerica.



With over 17 years of personal inner work and spiritual growth combined with more than 14 years of professional experience in healing and transformative modalities, Lynsie weaves an intricate web of compassionate and insightful mentorship and coaching. She empowers women to honor their pace and establish a rhythm of life that promotes healing and transformation so they can stand in their power, be steadfast in challenges, and claim their birthright to abundance. Women learn to stop chasing life and start moving in sacred flow, becoming an expression of the innate joy, beauty, wisdom, and magic that resides within them.



She works 1:1 as well as leads powerful group transformative mentorship programs for women that weave the power of ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience to reshape their perspectives, unlock their personal powers, and embolden their presence and purpose.



www.lynsiemckeown.com



LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/in/lynsie-mckeown-72249631/



YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHalu-2Qb0r8F--WXrPLrTQ



Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/lynsiemckeown/



About Woman Thriving, Unapologetically:

Women Thriving, Unapologetically is a live global, talk radio and a sanctuary for women to discover how to listen to and trust their inner guidance, without guilt, shame, or apology. We examine dominant cultures' pervasive beliefs that keep women overwhelmed, exhausted, and afraid to follow their dreams. Each show offers tools and support to heal old wounds, transform the mind, honor the body, empower one's vision, and celebrate what it means to be and thrive as a woman, unapologetically.



The show airs live on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel June 1, 2023 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT / 8:00 am MT / 7:00 am PT / 3:00 pm UK or listen on demand within 24 hours of the episode.



You can listen to this show and all episodes on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4073/women-thriving



To contact Women Thriving, Unapologetically for an interview or other queries, email thrivingunapologetically@gmail.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-480-553-5756.