How Primark Leveraged Procurement to Keep the Business Afloat Amidst the Pandemic

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Like many businesses, global fashion and homeware retailer Primark has been severely impacted by the pandemic meaning that flexibility and contingency planning were vital. Three issues that quickly presented themselves at the start of the pandemic were the closure of stores, new health and safety regulations, & logistical challenges as a result of border closures. Primark acted quickly to address growing spend categories and reengage pre-existing vendor relationships in the face of significant far-reaching disruptions. The team formed multidimensional working groups with relevant stakeholders to quickly support the needs of the business by implementing reliable procurement processes. This included gauging the real economy, interpreting the needs of stakeholders, resource planning, nurturing relationships with key distributors, third-part risk mitigation, and negotiating the best value from spend to enable the firm to survive during this incredibly difficult period.



The German division of DSJ Global is dedicated to providing long-term permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of specialised areas across the logistics and supply chain industry, from procurement jobs through to technical operations careers. Since its inception in 2008, DSJ Global has fostered an extensive network of over one million industry professionals located globally, who support the consultative team on developing market trends and potential risk factors. As part of the acclaimed Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global has become the logistics recruitment agency of choice for hundreds of global logistics recruitment firms. The Berlin-based team is devoted to ensuring that their tailored recruiting solutions produce effective and tangible outcomes for both clients and candidates, adjusting their strategies in line with the goals of their partners.



Across Germany, there are a plethora of positions available for procurement experts in major cities, from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne and Munich. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Global Head of Operations, SAP Consultant for PP/APO, Supply Chain Manager, Procurement Business Partner, Group Leader Logistics, Logistics and Order Management Coordinator, Senior Logistics Project Manager, Commodity Lead, Strategic Metals Buyer, and Digital Procurement Transformation. These are just a handful of some of the exciting opportunities available throughout Germany.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



