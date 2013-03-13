How Rash Guards Could Save a Life

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- While most of today's youth focuses on the excitement of summer and what that brings: vacations, parties and tanning at the beach; they forget about the health hazards awaiting their mind, body, and spirit. While lounging in the sun today may give your skin that, bronze tan you desire; tomorrow it may bring out harmful skin cancer that no one wants. Nearly 3.7 million skin cancers are diagnosed in the US annually, and the vast majority of them are caused by sun exposure. 90% of the sun's harmful rays are also the cause of a person's visible skin changes including: aging, wrinkles, brown spots, and loose skin.



As reported on skincancer.org, "Clothing is the single most effective form of sun protection. It is our first line of defense against the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays." What if you want to go in the water, while protecting your skin from solar UV radiation? Wearing clothes in the water is uncomfortable and unflattering, but is there any other option? There is.



Surfshirts offer a person the most reliable protection with a guarantee for stylish comfort. The best way to prevent sun exposure and harm is to fully cover your body while engaging in outdoor activities.



About The Rash Guard Company

The Rash Guard Company is a United States based establishment that manufactures rash guards for both men and women of all ages. These Rashies are designed to protect a person's skin no matter how strong the rays are that day; with UPF 50+ and SPF 150 a person can feel at ease knowing their skin is safe. Nothing is worse than a sunburned, uncomfortable child. Harming a child's skin while in their youth can only cause more permanent damage as children get older. With extra protection designed into the children and toddler lines, these Rashies can protect even the smallest, youngest child while keeping them comfortable all day long.



