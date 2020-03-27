How Rob Sand Caught the Criminal Who Committed the Largest Lottery Fraud in U.S. History

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Des Moines, IA – In April 2015, Eddie Tipton, Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association, was arrested and charged with fraud. Tipton was accused, and ultimately convicted of, using his position of trust to rig at least five lottery drawings, totaling more than $24 million in stolen funds. The crime is the largest lottery fraud in U.S. history, occurring over the course of several years, as well as one of the strangest situations in lottery history.



In a radio interview first airing on April 4 at 11:00 a.m. EST, Rob Sand, former Assistant Attorney General for the State of Iowa, will share many of the details of this bizarre crime. Sand will talk with Rebecca Herold, host of Data Security & Privacy with The Privacy Professor, about what it took to successfully prosecute Tipton. Listeners will learn how Tipton was caught, the evidence used to convict him, and lessons organizations can use to prevent insider crimes.



Sand will answer questions like:

- How was Tipton first identified as a suspect?

- How was he caught?

- What did Tipton do to enable him to commit this fraud?

- How did he commit the fraud so long without anyone noticing?

- What were the key pieces of evidence used for the case?

- What changes did the Iowa Lottery make as a result of this incident?

- What surprised Sand most about Tipton's crime?



"One of the important lessons of this case is that organizations must address insider threats," said Herold, a long-time cyber security and data privacy expert. "These threats are easy to overlook with so many new and emerging data privacy and cyber security risks popping up nearly every day. When providing personnel access to cyber security and data privacy controls, it is imperative other controls exist to ensure trusted access is not exploited. Employees can and do take advantage of extensive data and systems access to commit crimes, fraud and other malicious acts...especially if they believe they will get away with it."



