How Safe Are Electronic Cigarettes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about six percent of all U.S. adults, and one in five smokers, have tried an electronic cigarette.



The question at hand is do e-Cigs really make it easier for a smoker to break the habit? Studies that have shown the e-Cig device has helped people quit are too few and too small to base any firm recommendations or advice on whether e-Cigs actually make quitting easier, says Thomas Glynn, Ph.D director of International Cancer Control at the American Cancer Society. What is known about the e-Cig, however, is that it eliminates the toxins that are typically found in a traditional cigarette. Since the “smoke” is pure water vapor is it also less harmful to those around the smoker.



EverSmoke offers a better smoking alternative to help smokers switch over from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes. EverSmoke offers a safer environment for the smoker and the non-smoking community. There are no lingering scents, bad breath or yellow teeth associated with an EverSmoke e-Cig. EverSmoke electronic starter kits come equipped with all the necessary items to switch over to a smarter smoking choice. Included in the kits are cartridges that produce maximum vapor and a real smoking experience.



“Some of our customers have successfully quit smoking with our product; they always come on our Facebook and share the news with us. Other customers have just given up traditional cigarettes. It’s all selective on the individual and we only want to help and encourage smokers to live a better lifestyle,” said a representative from EverSmoke.



All of EverSmoke’s Electronic cigarettes are designed and made utilizing their superior VaporMax technology that insures a clean smooth draw that produces maximum vapor. EverSmoke’s cartridges are built using a patented 2-part technology that combines the atomizer with the nicotine cartridge. That means you get a fresh atomizer each time the cartridge is replaced. The cartridges are available in ten popular flavors and five nicotine strengths.



