How Smart Companies Can Lead an Ethical Revolution with Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership and Rob Chesnut of Airbnb

Companies that do not think seriously about a crucial element of corporate culture?integrity?are destined to fail. As workplaces are becoming more diverse, global, and connected, integrity matters more than ever. They require leadership from the top, and everyone in the company must have a shared sense of what integrity means in their workplace and a strong, empowered voice to put that integrity into practice. Rob Chesnut, Advisor and former Chief Ethics Officer of Airbnb joins the show to share his experiences and about his new book, Intentional Integrity: How Smart Companies Can Lead an Ethical Revolution.



The pace of change in the world is increasing exponentially and shows no signs of slowing down. Leadership is evolving, and organizations require more and more innovative leaders to keep up. Many leaders update what they lead but not how they think about and act as leaders. They become outdated, and their stakeholders pay the price. This podcast focuses on helping leaders update their leadership skills.



About Rob Chesnut

Rob Chesnut is an Advisor and the former Chief Ethics Officer at Airbnb, a role he took on in late 2019 after nearly four years as the company's General Counsel. He previously led eBay's North America legal team, where he founded the Internet's first ecommerce person to person platform Trust and Safety team. He was the general counsel at Chegg, Inc. for nearly 6 years, and he served 14 years with the U.S. Justice Department.



About Maureen Metcalf

Maureen Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging future business trends. She helps leaders elevate the quality of their leadership and transform their organizations to create sustainable systemic outcomes. She has captured her thirty years of experience and success in an award-winning series of books that are used by public, private, and academic organizations to align company-wide strategy, systems, and culture with innovative leadership processes and practices. Maureen is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About the Innovative Leadership Institute

The Innovative Leadership Institute helps elevate the quality of leadership across the world and works with those leaders to co-create a thriving future. Its work includes assisting leaders in identifying disruptive trends and developing strategies to transform themselves and their organizations to thrive now and in the future. https://www.innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show, Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future

Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future features interviews with global business executives thought leaders and academics in a wide range of industries. Host Maureen Metcalf and her guests discuss their most pressing issues and the innovative approaches they have used to transform their challenges into opportunities – the art of the pivot. The podcasts provide an in-depth analysis of topics leaders need to understand and offer practical applications to help listeners put what they learn into action immediately.



