How Style-is.co.uk Is Taking Sustainable Fashion to the Streets

Wiltshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Style-is.co.uk, the search engine for sustainable fashion has just launched a new collective for UK ethical fashion brands and retailers. The style is... Collective gives brands the opportunity to be part of something bigger, a movement working to make ethical and sustainable fashion more visible and accessible to the mainstream.



The style is... Collective works on the principle explained by Aristotle when he stated “the whole is greater than the sum of the parts”. By bringing lots of brands together in one place, the collective is creating a useful one stop shopping solution with a wide variety of choice. The style-is.co.uk collective also benefits from economies of scale in marketing lots of brands together ensuring a good return on investment for individual brands and leveraging a competitive advantage against larger and more established online brands.



Just in the fashion dresses category alone style-is.co.uk currently has 255 dresses to choose from, a range of sustainable and ethical choices including organic, bamboo, fair trade, vintage, upcycled, to hire and made in Britain. During the autumn, up to 15 new fashion brands will be given the opportunity to join the Collective with their products being added to the style-is.co.uk website. Each of these brands will benefit from increased website traffic helping to increase sales and brand awareness beyond just the ethically minded customer. Members of the collective will also benefit from additional benefits such as discounted tickets to networking events to facilitate collaboration opportunities.



Editors Notes



Style is… features of women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories from over 120 sustainable and ethical fashion brands.



As a minimum all clothing on style-is.co.uk will comply to one of the following - use sustainable fabrics, vegan alternatives to leather, made under fair-trade principles, ethically manufactured, second hand, vintage clothing and designer dresses for hire. Many of the brands featured will comply to more than one category and support charities and charitable foundations or pioneer new ways forward in terms of sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry.



Ceri Heathcote, founder of style is… writes her own personal style blog www.ethicalfashionblog.com. Her qualifications include a degree in Environmental Life Science and a Diploma in Fashion Journalism. She is also a member of the Ethical Fashion Forum Fellowship 500 and writer for their Source Intelligence Magazine. She spoke at the Ethical Fashion Forum Source Summit in both 2012 and 2013 and in 2012 won an award at the Source International Ethical Fashion Awards.



Style is… is owned by Heathcote Communications Ltd.

Registered Office 65 St Mary Street, Chippenham, Wiltshire SN15 3JF

Phone: 07921 857459



For further information please contact ceri@heathcotecommunications.co.uk



Website: http://www.style-is.co.uk