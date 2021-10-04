How the Defence Sector Can Support a Struggling British Supply Chain

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Supply chain resilience and maximising opportunities for growth are two key themes across the economy in a world ravaged by the pandemic. Now, a new opportunity to capitalise on both has been identified in the form of the defence sector. Currently, the defence sector in the UK accounts for £12 billion GVA and employs around 200,000 people, whether directly or indirectly. It's also a sector with a large presence in areas of the country that have been identified as central to the government's 'levelling up' agenda. Plus, the UK defence sector is a big investor in cutting edge tech and, a new report has identified, is also channelling a socially responsible approach to investing as well as putting money behind green tech and clean technologies. The government is being encouraged to "cross-pollinate" the success of the defence sector to help create more opportunities across the economy to build supply chain resilience, take advantage of export opportunities and focus on economic gains.



Manufacturing careers in the UK have been affected by the changes felt throughout the supply chain industry over the past year. DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain and an expert in supporting organisations and individuals navigating this challenging time. The firm provides a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that cater to individual challenges and allow businesses to design workforces that can support the next stage of growth. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well placed to help make key connections where talent is concerned. Established in 2004, DSJ Global has been supporting manufacturing careers in the UK - as well as in areas such as procurement and logistics - for almost two decades. In-depth industry expertise is combined with a reach that extends across the country to major hubs for manufacturing careers in the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham.



A broad nationwide reach means that DSJ Global has a robust network when it comes to seeking out opportunities in manufacturing careers in the UK. The British part of the firm is integrated into an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and has strong international links. This is particularly so as it is part of the Phaidon International Group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies and operates across 6 countries. Staff at DSJ Global are trained continuously and work with best-in-class technology and strategies to stay alert to the most current opportunities in manufacturing careers in the UK. The firm not only provides strategic and practical support but also shares the latest insights and market knowledge to ensure clients are always up to date. Currently, there are many different roles available via DSJ Global, including Group Supply Chain Manager, Logistics Planning Engineer and Head of S&OP.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



