How the Firewood Quarantine Affects You

Norwalk, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Currently, there's a variety of both federal and state firewood quarantines in effect, and it's important to understand how this may affect the homeowner who uses firewood during the winter. Premier Firewood, the leading supplier of high quality kiln dried firewood in New York and Connecticut, is taking the time to inform their customers and help them to understand the situation so there's no confusion, and they can best adapt if necessary.



Firewood quarantines are put into place to help stop the spread of destructive and invasive pests, insects and diseases. Right now, there are multiple concerns, including the emerald ash borer insect, thousands canker disease and the Asian longhorned beetle, as well as the Gypsy moth, the pine shoot beetle and potentially others depending on local region.



The most important takeaway from any firewood quarantine is to keep firewood at home. That means that nobody should bring their own firewood into national parks, campsites or other public places.



It's also important to buy local firewood, to help discourage the spread of firewood over great distances, thereby introducing invasive species and harmful diseases as well. One way of knowing the fire wood you buy is free of insect is to buy USDA certified wood.



New York and Connecticut are both affected right now by the current firewood quarantines. As a local supplier, Premier Firewood is proud to be able to offer a solution for homeowners in Westchester County, New York, as well as New York City, Brooklyn and Queens, and in Fairfield County, Connecticut.



Premier Firewood offers convenient home delivery of their kiln dried firewood, which is entirely clean of pests and insects. That means it's safe to use and bring into the home, although a park official may not care or believe an individual claiming they have kiln dried firewood, and may therefore still issue citations or fines if transported into parks.



Individual states and their agricultural or park departments will be able to provide more information on any firewood quarantines in their local area. More information can also be found from the U.S. National Park Service, at NPS.Gov.



To get started with kiln dried firewood, that’s also USDA certified, for sale in Connecticut and New York, with home delivery, visit PremierFirewoodCompany.com today, or call 203.866.4252 with any questions or to place an order.



About Premier Firewood Company

Premier Firewood Company, formerly known as Oakdale Supplies, is a leading supplier of high quality, kiln dried firewood for sale. Now serving New York City, Brooklyn and Queens, Premier Firewood also proudly serves Westchester County, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut. The company makes home firewood delivery while also working with commercial customers and offering cooking woods. For more information on their premium firewood products and delivery options, visit them online at PremierFirewoodCompany.com, or call them directly at 203.866.4252.