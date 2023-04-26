How the Frequency of Love Can Empower You

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- Today's featured guest, Alexandra Love, director and lead of Beautiful Chorus, the biggest-selling independent vocal group in the world, will share methods that will empower you to change your vibration to love so you can experience a new wave of consciousness, living, loving, and creating.



Sound affects how our body feels, our thoughts' frequency, and our emotions' vibration. It can take us deep into the abode of the heart, empower our healing and transform our perspective. Alexandra shares her journey, creative process, how to strengthen and trust your intuition and let the heart lead you to greater awareness.



"We are eagerly anticipating Alexandra's appearance on the show to share her gift to help us shift our awareness back to love," says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show.



About Alexandra Love, Featured Guest:

Alexandra Love is a spiritual coach, meditative guide, sound healing musician, writer, and artist.



She is the director and lead of Beautiful Chorus, the biggest-selling independent vocal group in the world. Known as "High Frequency Love Music" they have attracted the attention of artists like, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, and India Arie — who they performed with at 2020's Essence Festival. 2023 will see the launch of Beautiful Chorus's VR project "To The Moon" -- a project 3 years in the making -- putting women and people of color on the front edge of this tech. Alexandra has traveled the world, supporting people along their journeys for many years, performing in some of the world's largest and most renowned venues, theaters, and cathedrals. Her genuinely loving and direct approach supports the listener in taking an honest look within. As a meditative guide, her voice is a welcome tone of calm, peace, confidence, and love.



About Lynsie McKeown Host:

Lynsie McKeown, LLC is a leader in maximizing personal and professional potential. She is a Women's Spiritual Empowerment Coach, a Lineage Yoga and Meditation Teacher, a certified Neuroencoding Specialist, TedX Speaker, and live radio show Host of Women Thriving, Unapologetically, on the world's leading live internet talk radio network, VoiceAmerica.



With over 17 years of personal inner work and spiritual growth combined with more than 14 years of professional experience in healing and transformative modalities, Lynsie weaves an intricate web of compassionate and insightful mentorship and coaching. She empowers women to honor their pace and establish a rhythm of life that promotes healing and transformation so that they can stand in their power, be steadfast in challenges, and claim their birthright to abundance. Women learn to stop chasing life and start moving in sacred flow, becoming an expression of the innate joy, beauty, wisdom, and magic that resides within them.



She works 1:1 as well as leads powerful group transformative mentorship programs for women that weave the power of ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience to reshape their perspectives, unlock their personal powers, and embolden their presence and purpose.



About Woman Thriving, Unapologetically:

Women Thriving, Unapologetically is a live global, talk radio and a sanctuary for women to discover how to listen to and trust their inner guidance, without guilt, shame, or apology. We examine dominant cultures' pervasive beliefs that keep women overwhelmed, exhausted, and afraid to follow their dreams. Each show offers tools and support to heal old wounds, transform the mind, honor the body, empower one's vision, and celebrate what it means to be and thrive as a woman, unapologetically.



About VoiceAmerica:

