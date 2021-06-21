How the Powers of 5G Can Revolutionise the Manufacturing Industry

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Over the last few decades, technological developments have provided new challenges and opportunities for the supply chain and logistics industry. This doesn't appear to be slowing down as we move into the age of 5G. Although the long-term capabilities of 5G won't be fully comprehended for a few more years, this new technology offers improved communication abilities through faster data speeds with less latency. Thanks to the fast data speeds 5G provides, manufacturing, and other sectors such as procurement and logistics, will be able to perform very accurate processes. Smart factories can harness these benefits allowing them to function at optimum efficiency, allowing them to alter operations in real time thanks to analytics, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated robotics. These advantages can be used on a single assembly line or across several factories (Grijpink et al. 2020). At present, there's a wealth of opportunities for manufacturing professionals across Germany, specifically in industrial hubs such as Bremen.



As an industry-leading manufacturing recruiter, DSJ Global is dedicated to providing effective permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialised sectors across the logistics and supply chain industry. Since its inception in 2008, DSJ Global has grown exponentially, culminating in the creation of an internationally recognised network of over one million mid-to-senior industry professionals located globally, who inform the consultants at DSJ Global of key market trends and developments. To support it's recruiting beyond borders strategy, the organisation employs over 750 consultants in 12 different office locations globally. This internationality allows the firm to ensure that they are providing their candidates with the best possible opportunities, whilst guaranteeing their clients that they will receive the finest talent. As part of the distinguished Phaidon International Group, DSJ Global is the chosen supply chain recruiting agency for hundreds of industry-leading organisations. The firm is focused on delivering tailored recruiting strategies that yield first-rate results, adjusting their approach to align with each client and candidate.



Logistics and supply chain professionals will find ample work opportunities across Germany, from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich, and beyond. As the EU's leading economy, Germany is a thriving major logistics hub, making it a viable Europe-wide delivery centre, with immediate direct access to hundreds of millions of consumers. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Planning Manager, Global Cat Man – Propulsion, Regional Indirect Procurement Manager, Global Category Manager – API, Supply Chain Specialist, Supply Chain Inventory Manager, Lead Buyer Directs, Director of Supply Chain, Strategic Buyer IT, Sr Procurement Manager, Commodity Buyer – Raw Materials. These are just a handful of some of the exciting opportunities available throughout Germany. Explore more opportunities like these on our website.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



