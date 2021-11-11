How the Super Deduction Tax Scheme Can Benefit Office Fit-Outs

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2021 -- The design and fit-out of every workplace have become incredibly important post-COVID. Creating a space that employees want to return to, which helps boost productivity and fosters a sense of community, is key. There are lots of different ways to approach an office fit-out or refurbishment to help improve employee experience, increase collaboration and make your office environment a more engaging space. The Super Deduction Tax Scheme - which was announced in 2021 - could make this even easier to achieve, especially for those who are working to a budget.



Making the Super Deduction Tax Scheme work for your office fit-out



Thanks to the new scheme introduced by the government, any investment that your business makes against qualifying plant and machinery before March 2023 will benefit from a 130% tax allowance.



Weak business investment is something that the UK struggled with even before the pandemic - a wealth of studies has shown that this can have a very negative impact operationally, on productivity, for example. These low levels of investment are often highlighted as one of the reasons the UK has such a productivity gap. During the lockdowns that defined 2020 and early 2021, business investment fell even further as many organisations struggled financially. The introduction of the Super Deduction Tax Scheme is designed to help improve investment levels and repair some of the damage done by the pandemic. It is one of a number of capital allowances brought in this year to help the business community. The capital allowances work like this:



- The Super Deduction allowance. 130% qualifying relief on first-year investment in plant and machinery for companies (up to 31 March 2023).



- The First-Year allowance. A 50% capital allowance for special rate (including long life) assets (up to 31 March 2023).



- Annual Investment Allowance. A 100% capital allowance that offers relief for plant and machinery investments up to a threshold of £1 million (up to 31 December 2021).



A COVID-focused fit-out

If you're looking for an opportunity to upgrade the COVID precautions in place in your office the Super Deduction Tax Scheme could provide benefits here too. Improved storage solutions can make it easier to reorganise an office space in line with pandemic-proof strategy and regulations while new furniture is often easier to repeatedly clean and disinfect. Screens, in particular, offer options for making an office environment a more COVID-safe place to be and provide reassurance to workers that their needs are being taken care of.



For those businesses on a budget, or management teams looking for the motivation to invest in an office fit-out to help boost morale and productivity, the Super Deduction tax scheme, and associated allowances, could deliver a tangible benefit.



