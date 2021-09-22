How the Truck Parking Amendment Is Impacting US Logistics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Truck parking is one of those small details that can have a big impact on those who work in the logistics sector. An amendment to the $3.5 trillion federal spending bill would have allocated $1 billion over the next five years to truck parking projects. However, the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee recently voted the amendment down, leaving truck parking unexpanded for the foreseeable future. A lack of safe truck parking has been highlighted as one of the top concerns for those working in this part of the logistics industry. Now, because the amendment has been voted down, it is likely that truck drivers face an increasingly worsening situation that could well be putting individual safety at risk on a daily basis. One of the major themes of the new legislation has been the need to reduce carbon emissions and it has been highlighted that more truck parking could have supported this. That's because truck drivers waste approximately 56 minutes each day looking for parking, all the while continuing to consume fuel.



DSJ Global is a specialist in recruitment for procurement, as well as logistics, supply chain and technical operations. The firm has been operating as a logistics recruitment agency in USA since 2008, supporting businesses across the sector facing a variety of challenges where building a positive workforce could make a big difference. DSJ Global works with a wide range of organizations, including large multinational businesses and smaller, agile start-ups. The firm has become a go to for those looking to streamline the way that hiring is handled and also for candidates looking to take a career-defining next step. Today, DSJ Global operates in key locations nationwide, including major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This nationwide coverage is a vital part of what makes the firm a key logistics recruitment agency in USA.



In addition to the strong national presence, DSJ Global also has extensive international reach - it is part of a workforce that numbers 1,000+ internationally. Plus, the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of USA and global strength sets the firm apart as a unique logistics recruitment agency in USA, one with both local and international appeal. Another key point of distinction is the investment that the firm makes in its own people. Staff at DSJ Global are trained on an ongoing basis and receive consistent support, as well as working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different opportunities available via DSJ Global in the USA, including Transportation Supervisor, Master Planner & Production Supervisor and Electrical, Instrumentation and Control Engineer.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.