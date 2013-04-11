How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships by Shannon Jane Going Free for 3 Days

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Highwind Publishing announced on April 9th, 2013 that the best-selling book of self-help guru Shannon Jane entitled How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships will go free on Amazon Kindle for 3 consecutive days (April 10-12 2013). Jane claims that his mission of offering the said book for free is to spread happiness to readers around the world.



The book explains in detail the real meaning of happiness and how to achieve it in relationships in the most effective ways possible. It also stresses that happiness can only be learned through changing one’s own attitude, experience and perception.



The book is available for immediate download and can be found here: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ARHABOG



The author’s Start with a Smile series, which is comprised of five books, focuses on the mental approach and mindset to happiness. The full series, which includes How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships, Happy Every Day!, How to Talk Your Way to Happiness, How to be Happy with What You’ve Got and The Devil You Know, was published in 2012 by Highwind. The author is certain that these books will help improve the quality of life of anyone who happens to read them.



Apart from the free giveaway of How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships, the author has also piled up the five books into one at a discounted price for a limited time only (5 books for the price of 3). He claims that his offers will provide interested readers a chance to learn the surefire ways on how to be happy in life by simply paying a small amount of money. To ensure the satisfaction of potential readers, he has also promised to update every book with revolutionary new bonus chapters within the next month.



How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships is currently available for download at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ARHABOG while the compilation of the book can be downloaded at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ARQ9DU0.



With the pressure on humanity brought by the recession and the different problems in life, it is expected that many will take advantage of the free offer from Shannon Jane. It is also anticipated that the author will write more books about happiness and offer other exciting giveaways.



For more information about How to Attract Amazing, Happy Relationships, contact Melanie Kent by sending a message to highwindpublishing@gmail.com. Interested individuals can also visit Shannon Jane’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shannonlife to know more about his latest book releases.



Author: Shannon Jane

Page: https://www.facebook.com/shannonlife

Contact: Melanie Kent

Email: highwindpublishing@gmail.com

Address: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia