How to Avoid Dialysis - the All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program

Belleville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Healthy Kidney Publishing founder Robert Galarowicz wants you to avoid dialysis! A new program entitled The “No Dialysis Needed” All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration will give you the knowledge to improve your kidney function and avoid a miserable life on dialysis.



Why does Robert Galarowicz want you to avoid dialysis?



Robert’s “obsession” with kidney disease started when he was 22 years old, and was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Over time this lead to dialysis and currently living with a kidney transplant since 2004. He has firsthand experience of every phase and miserable symptom of kidney disease. He had dedicated his life to helping people with kidney disease and showing them how to avoid dialysis. He has knowledge of every detail about how to naturally improve your kidney function is in his new guide …



“The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”



This program which consists of 4 powerful kidney healing and avoiding dialysis guides will to teach *you* over 25 Easy Simple Things you can do to improve your kidney health starting today and discover the most effective natural treatments on the planet . . .



Here’s just a SAMPLE of what you’ll learn inside this astonishing program:



- The most natural and scientifically proven All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Diet on how to stop, reverse or slow down your kidney disease …



- 14-day menu and meal plan with snacks and easy recipes … no fussing or worrying over putting together your own breakfast, lunch and dinner …



- Learn how to avoid dialysis and live a good life free from kidney disease symptoms. No one wants to live on dialysis and now you don’t have to …



- Exactly which kidney destroying foods to avoid and what kidney healing foods to eat that you an print out and bring to the grocery store …



- The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program has is fully packed and backed by modern day scientific research. There are over 300 medical citations from mainly peer reviewed medical journals …



- The "Supplement Program" … this chapter covers the exact kidney healing supplements, what they are, how they help your kidneys and which ones to avoid dialysis …



- The Indian herb from a flowering plant which in human studies reverses kidney disease caused by diabetes. 50% of people who have kidney failure is from diabetes. Learn how to avoid dialysis by using this herb …



- The "caterpillar fungus" which makes a highly effective kidney healing mushroom herb used by Asian doctors …



- The gentle to digest fiber that sweeps away kidney damaging toxins popular in Middle Eastern medicine for treating chronic kidney disease …



And much more



All in a content package, easy to read instantly downloadable 4 pdf eBooks and for less than you’d pay for a dinner at a good restaurant.



To learn more about “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”, and a FREE Limited Time Video called “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health” visit http://healkidneydisease.com



About Robert Galarowicz

http://healkidneydisease.com/about



For an additional video called “The Dangerous Foods You Must Avoid If You Have Kidney Disease And 5 Protecting Nutrients!” click here..