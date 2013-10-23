How to Avoid Dialysis with Natural Kidney Healing Remedies: Exclusive Report

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- There Are 100% Natural Remedies For Avoiding Dialysis, Improving Kidney Function and Healing Kidney Disease! This is now unleashed in a special program that has helped the lives of over 1000 people. Keep reading to find out more …



Here Are Some Shocking Facts About Kidney Disease:



- 1 in every 5 people during their first year on dialysis in the U.S. will DIE!



- People with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are 16 to 40 times more likely to die with kidney failure from complications such as a stroke or heart disease.



- Most people don't know they have kidney disease and a loss of kidney function until their kidney disease is stage 3 or 4 with kidney damage so severe they may end up on dialysis!



- Kidney disease afflicts 4 in every 10 people over the age of 65.



- Until recently there are very few effective treatments for stopping or improving kidney disease.



Now there is a program available to prevent worsening kidney problems and avoid dialysis with natural kidney remedies, so people will avoid the pain and misery of kidney failure.



Healthy Kidney Publishing founder Robert Galarowicz has released his time tested scientifically proven program called The “No Dialysis Needed” All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration. This guide contains the knowledge and scientific natural remedies to improve kidney function and how to avoid a poor quality life on dialysis.



Why does Robert Galarowicz and Healthy Kidney Publishing want people to avoid dialysis?



Robert’s “passion” with kidney disease started when he was 22 years old, and was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) from undetermined causes. Over a period of time this lead to kidney failure, dialysis and currently living with a cadaver kidney transplant. He has dealt with every stage and miserable symptom of chronic kidney disease. A transplanted kidney an average last 7 years and doctors told him he would be lucky for that. This was unacceptable to Robert so he became a naturopath (official title for a holistic, alternative medicine doctor) and nutritionist and began his life mission of learning everything about improving kidney disease with natural remedies. For his own sake, and for the sake of the 200 million people worldwide suffering from kidney disease. He has implemented these findings into his personal life surpassing his expectations of having the transplant and living a good quality of life. He also has used these natural remedies for kidney disease clients in his consulting practice for 10 years and now he has written everything down into a 4 pdf guide ebook program, so anyone from around the world can begin helping themselves.



“The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”



This program is made up of 4 powerful kidney healing and avoiding dialysis guides which will teach people over 20 natural remedies for kidney health starting today . . .



Here’s just a taste of what’s inside this amazing program:



- The most scientifically proven All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Diet on how to reverse, stop or slow down chronic kidney disease …



- A 2 week menu plan with breakfast, lunch, dinner snacks and easy recipes … no fussing over worrying about what to eat …



- Discover how to avoid dialysis and have a great quality of life without symptoms …



- Lists of which kidney healing foods to eat and which toxic foods to avoid …



- The "Supplement Chapter" … this covers the exact kidney healing supplements and remedies, what they are, how they help the kidneys and which ones to avoid dialysis and much more



All in a content package, instantly downloadable easy to read 4 pdf eBooks and for less than people pay for dinner at a restaurant.



To find out more about “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”, and a FREE Limited Time Video called “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health” with no sign up required …



VISIT http://healkidneydisease.com



About Robert Galarowicz & Healthy Kidney Publishing - http://healkidneydisease.com/about

Robert Galarowicz is the creator of Healthy Kidney Publishing. With continuous research and experience, he has developed various natural remedies and techniques to heal all chronic kidney diseases.



For an additional video called “The Dangerous Foods To Avoid For Kidney Disease And 5 Protecting Nutrients!” click here ..



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com