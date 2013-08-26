How to Avoid Failure when Starting a New Dog Business

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- With over 25% of new business start-ups failing in the first year, it’s vital that people get it right from the start.



Incompetence - due to lack of knowledge and experience is the number 1 major cause of failure and is the reason why 46% of new businesses go bust.



Sharon Bolt founder of Good Dogs! runs a unique dog training and mentoring programme which gives people, who dream of working with dog for a living, the knowledge, experience and expertise required to run a thriving business and start earning within the first month.



In order to stop people from wasting their time, money and risk of losing their home, for a limited time Sharon is offering FREE assessments for people who live in the UK who would like to become professional dog trainers, work the hours they choose AND pay the bills at the same time.



The assessment gives people invaluable advice about starting up a new business in the dog industry and what their potential success rate would be based on their current situation.



Sharon has been self-employed for over 13 years and through experience knows how to avoid the pitfalls when starting a new business. She understands what works and what doesn't and the crucial elements that are needed to run a successful business.



Sharon is often sought out by the media. She has been interviewed on the Chris Evan’s Show on BBC Radio 2, The Independent, The Guardian, The Sunday People, The Sunday Post, The Metro, GMTV, BBC South Today, BBC Southeast, BBC Look North and she was the dog expert in the BBC Documentary ‘Britain’s Most Embarrassing Pets.’ Her incredible knowledge and remarkable skills have been called upon by over 30 different newspapers, magazines, TV and radio stations and she has a regular slot on BBC Sussex and Surrey giving advice to numerous listeners’ dog dilemmas.



Sharon has helped an endless number of people including celebrities and has conducted training for Battersea Dog’s and Cat’s home.



For more information on how people can benefit from Sharon’s business assessment and have their dream job please call her direct on 0845 491 8724.



Media Contact:

Phone : 0845 491 8724

Website : http://www.good-dogs.co.uk/