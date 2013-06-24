How to Be Happy with Life, Claire Chidley and 360* Wisdom at Cortijo Romero, Spain

Amersham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- How often do we take the time to stop and think: “Am I really happy with life?” In our modern society with busy lives we just keep running; there is no time to take stock and review the journey. At Cortijo Romero this season Clare Chidley invites us to take a week out, stop and get some perspective. What is the true motivation behind daily activities? What hold us back and stops us leading a life where feeling good is key; a life with greater awareness and satisfaction?



It is possible to be really happy with life? Clare Chidley says “Yes” and at Cortijo Romero we are delighted to have her back this season with “Lead Life with 360° Wisdom,” a powerful course that puts life back on track. Clare is a published author (with a book of the same name) and a powerful motivational coach with many years’ experience.



“Change tends to happen when our normal routines get shifted. Be in control; don’t wait for a crisis to create change in your life. Take the time out to free up your mind and you will be surprised how many ideas come to you that can improve your life, rather than just carrying on making the best of it. I ultimately believe I am everything, created and uncreated.” Clare Chidley



Many of us are caught in the trap of modern living: working hard, busy and stressed, it is easy to lose track of who we are and why we are doing it all. Of course there are bills to pay, a financial future to secure, but beyond that, are we really fulfilling our potential?



The truth, as we all know, is that working relentlessly can make us stale, problems become magnified and we lose the ability to see fresh solutions, hence we begin to feel stuck and lose sight of our purpose.



Claire encourages people to take a break, clear the mind and give a little space for those ‘a-ha’ moments, as it is these little shots of inspiration that can show us our next steps. The route to a meaningful life, a new direction free from the circular experience of the daily rut, can then reveal itself.



If it is time to check out where life is going, this is the week, and it's sure to be an inspirational journey. Claire passionately believes that we are all magnificent beings and this is what underlies her commitment to helping people to attain their full potential. Her methods during this course will include the use of music, visualization, exercises and games to help people learn how to be open to change and possibility. This is a dynamic approach that achieves results, delivered with highly infectious positive energy.



One client said “If you want energy, enthusiasm, creativity and positive challenge ... then look no further than Claire Chidley.”



A course at Cortijo Romero is the perfect location to put some perspective back into life, there will be time to just be; to appreciate the surrounding mountains, relax in the pool under the palm trees or sit quietly in the gardens or meditation room. Sharing beautifully prepared vegetarian meals in the sunshine are part of the overall experience.



Lead Life with 360°Wisdom – Finding and Living your Life’s Purpose – an Inspirational Journey

August 10th – 17th With Claire Chidley

Claire’s company, Create Tomorrow Today, runs leadership training programmes based on her book 360 Wisdom: A Guide To Discovering You.



The centre staff each have many years’ experience in yoga, personal development and other workshops, and can offer advice and support on courses and other aspects of the work at Cortijo Romero: Call 01494 765775.



About Cortijo Romero

Cortijo Romero is nestled in the glorious mountains of the Sierra Nevada in southern Spain. For 20 years it has been run as a personal development centre committed to giving people much more than just a wonderful holiday. An idyllic location, hidden within an ancient olive grove and cradled by magnificent mountains, Cortijo Romero is the perfect setting to unwind and discover your truth.



