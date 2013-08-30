How to Breed Your English Cocker Spaniel, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From David Wright comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



How to Breed your English Cocker Spaniel Responsibly Deciding to breed your English Cocker Spaniel is a big decision and one that should not be taken lightly. Most people get very excited about the prospect of having a bunch of cute and adorable puppies around, and possibly even with the idea of earning a bit of extra money with the sale of the puppies. The reality is that breeding English Cocker Spaniel's, especially if you own the female, is a lot of work and worry and very rarely results in large amounts of money. In this e-book you will receive a Breeding Checklist Before planning to breed your English Cocker Spaniel you need to ask yourself 9 vital questions. The Breeding Checklist we have provided will guide you through if breeding is right for you. o How to Find the Perfect Partner for Your English Cocker Spaniel o Pregnancy & Beyond o Advice on Whelping o Special notes on breeding a English Cocker Spaniel o All About Puppy Care o How to Register the Puppies o Choosing good homes for your English Cocker Spaniel Puppies o How to Handle The Transition to the new pups home. Don't make the wrong choices when deciding to breed your English Cocker Spaniel. Read our guide and then decide if this is the right choice for you and your English Cocker Spaniel. If you breed your English Cocker Spanielit can be a wonderful experience. Be sure you're prepared to care David



About For Dogs Sake

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



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How to Breed your English Cocker Spaniel * by David Wright

Publication Date: January 1, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842722

Print ISBN: 9781628842722

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