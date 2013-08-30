How to Breed Your Rottweiler Responsibly, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Mary Lambert comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



How to Breed your Rottweiler Responsibly Deciding to breed your Rottweiler is a big decision and one that should not be taken lightly. Most people get very excited about the prospect of having a bunch of cute and adorable puppies around, and possibly even with the idea of earning a bit of extra money with the sale of the puppies. The reality is that breeding Rottweiler's, especially if you own the female, is a lot of work and worry and very rarely results in large amounts of money. In this e-book you will receive a Breeding Checklist Before planning to breed your Rottweiler you need to ask yourself 9 vital questions. The Breeding Checklist we have provided will guide you through if breeding is right for you. o How to Find the Perfect Partner for Your Rottweiler o Pregnancy & Beyond o Advice on Whelping o Special notes on breeding a Rottweiler o All About Puppy Care o How to Register the Puppies o Choosing good homes for your Rottweiler Puppies o How to Handle The Transition to the new pups home. Don't make the wrong choices when deciding to breed your Rottweiler. Read our guide and then decide if this is the right choice for you and your Rottweiler. If you breed your Rottweiler it can be a wonderful experience. Be sure you're prepared to care Mary



About For Dogs Sake

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



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How to Breed your Rottweiler Responsibly * by Mary Lambert

Publication Date: June 1, 2006

Digital ISBN: 9781628843248

Print ISBN: 9781628843248

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