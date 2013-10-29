How to Build a 50MPH Electric Bike Review Discover the Secrets to Building an Electric Bike

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How To Build A 50MPH Electric Bike is a new revolutionary eBook created by Greg Davey and offers valuable information and helps users discover the secrets for building an electric bike with the performance of a motorcycle and save thousands on increasing fuel, insurance, and parking costs. Inside How To Build A 50MPH Electric Bike users can learn how to build a 50MPH electric bike using parts available online so they can start to reduce their carbon footprint and reduce their commuting stress levels by never having to sit in another traffic jam again.



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On official site of How To Build A 50MPH Electric Bike users can find out what are the benefits of building their own electric bike.

- Lowest cost electric vehicle - because users need such a small battery pack compared to an electric car or motorcycle so they can afford to buy the latest technology batteries which means they can last up to 10 years before they need replacing.

- Never wait in traffic again - simply pass all the slow cars by riding on the shoulder or in the bike lane.

- Ride at the same speed as a car - Greg will show its customers the secrets to increasing the power from a standard motor controller so they can ride at speeds over 50MPH and out accelerate most cars from a stop.



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How To Build A 50MPH Electric Bike is packed with more than 100 pages of information and over 150 high-quality photos, showing users step-by-step the entire building process so they can ride their eco-friendly bike in no time. Inside the e-book, users will also learn how they can cut their commuting time by riding a bike instead of driving, the types of bikes, ways to choose the right bike for them, the different electrical components for their bike, how to prevent their motor from overheating, some modification tips, and more.



Customers of How To Build A 50MPH Electric Bike who decide to follow this protocol will receive 2 eBooks as bonus for free after they purchase the program.



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