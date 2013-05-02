How to Build Credit-4 Proven Ways to Get Back on Track

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Applying for multiple credit cards at one time is not the way to build credit when starting fresh. In doing this, you rack up multiple hard inquires on your credit report, which sends red flags to all potential lenders. As a result, you are denied and those inquires will stay on your credit report for two years. Whether you are trying to build or rebuild credit, you must select one credit building method and pay your bills on time for a year before applying for additional credit. This will show the bank that you have demonstrated your credit worthiness.



How To Build Your Credit Tip 1-What about retail store cards?

This method is good if you are building credit for the first time. Retail cards like those at Macy’s and JCPenney are easier to get than a major credit card. The reason the retail cards are easier to get is because they grant lower limits and the card is tied to merchandise in their store only.



How To Build Your Credit Tip 2- The credit builder loan - credit union?

This method is good if you are building or rebuilding your credit files. You know how important it is to have excellent credit. A credit builder loan is your key to establishing, or reestablishing, your credit.



How To Build Your Credit Tip 3- Can I use a secured bank loan?

This method is good if you are rebuilding or building credit for the first time. Save $500 to $1,000 and then visit various banks with your credit report in hand, asking them whether they do secure passbook loans based on your savings.



How To Build Your Credit Tip 4- Can I use a merchandise card to build credit?

This method is used when you are rebuilding and building credit for the first time. Using a merchandise card could help you establish a high credit limit fast.



