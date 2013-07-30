"How to Cancel Your Credit Report Monitoring Service" Video, Posted at Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. Official Site

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The YouTube video titled “TransUnion Credit Report Monitoring Cancellation” describing how to cancel the popular credit monitor service offered by TransUnion was just posted at Cloud Technology Systems, Inc. official site http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/free-credit-report/



According to the video, the credit monitoring service offered by TransUnion allows consumers to check their TransUnion credit score and report any time throughout the course of their membership. As stated in the video, a seven day trial membership is offered to each new member and will not be charged if their membership is canceled within the seven day trial period.



The video shows that it takes a few clicks on the TransUnion membership site to get to the page that allows you to cancel your membership. The video directs the TransUnion credit monitoring customer to first log into their account. From there the video points out that after just a few clicks the customer will be directed to either call to cancel or click on the cancellation button to finalize the cancellation.



As shown in the video, the member will receive an email confirming the cancellation once the process is complete.



About J.C. McClain

J.C. McClain has authored two books on credit cards available at the Amazon Kindle library, Credit Cards for Bad Credit 2013 and Best Credit Card Rewards 2013 McClain’s YouTube videos can be found by searching Credit Cards for Bad Credit. McClain has also appeared on the nationally syndicated radio financial fitness show sharing his expertise in credit repair. McClain is also the credit expert for Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.



For Media Contact:

Cloud Technology Systems, Inc.

J.C. McClain

614-300-3544

http://creditcardsforbadcreditnotbadpeople.com/free-credit-report/