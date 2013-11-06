How to Cater an Event for 700 in the Desert? Just Ask LA Spice Catering

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Los Angeles catering company and corporate event planner LA Spice recently achieved what may be a first in the West Coast culinary profession. The premiere caterer demonstrated exceptional finesse at catering a major business event in extreme weather—in the middle of California’s Mojave Desert.



At an event hosted by Virgin Galactic and aimed at promoting space tourism, LA Spice faced even more than the usual logistics of presenting a banquet for almost 700 guests. Catering company staff also coped expertly with such challenges as extreme heat and powerful winds. Wind gusts are so strong in this part of the desert that, only a few miles from the event site, major wind farms are common fixtures. The intrepid staff of LA Spice met the challenges of the rugged desert terrain with style and expertise.



The strong desert winds posed a particularly daunting challenge: how to keep massive tenting from blowing down. As event producer Andrea Bessey explained, “The wind was so strong, that at certain times during the day we were concerned that the movement of the sidewalls in the field kitchen would knock over transit cabinets of food. You definitely felt like you were in a windstorm.”



But for a catering company known for its logistical and creative event-planning prowess, this was all in a day’s work. LA Spice Catering arranged delivery of 2,000-pound concrete blocks, which were lifted into place by crane and then attached to each tent pole. The staff then set up a field kitchen inside a large tent, weighing down a sidewall with sandbags to counteract the force of the powerful wind. China and flatware were left inside the catering truck until the very last minute to protect them from the blowing sand.



“We had to bring all water in for this event,” said a company spokesperson. “The location had no water available.” To contend with the extremely high heat, the LA Spice team made sure that the international guests stayed hydrated and had plenty of shade possibilities for the outdoor portion of the event. A spokesperson for the event said that home caterers can likewise apply similar tips. For example, when prepping for an outdoor party on a hot day, consider using misting fans as well as stationary pillars, which can be set up on tarmac, patios, or other stable foundations.



Guests dined on such elegant fare as salmon with purple mustard sauce, summer vegetable succotash, Tuscan kale Greek salad with organic chicken, and heirloom tomato and fresh mozzarella farfalle salad. In the end, LA Spice staff made facing the challenges of catering amid powerful winds seem like a breeze. As for the old saying that begins, “If you can’t stand the heat,” LA Spice proved yet again that is has the “fire in the belly” to make even the most challenging event a red-hot success.



About LA Spice Catering

LA Spice is the premier gourmet catering company of the Greater Los Angeles area. The company prides itself on its impeccable cuisine and on consistently bringing fresh, new ideas to the table. LA Spice understands that clients are deeply invested in the success of their events and employs expert caterers and designers committed to creating unique and memorable events. For more information, call (424) 500-2125 or visit http://www.laspicecatering.com/.