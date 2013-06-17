How to Choose the Best Organic Crib Mattress According to Cribmattressreviewz.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- These days, parents often feel that it is not enough to simply buy baby gear that is affordable or safe for their child to use. Moms and dads with a conscience understand that all those disposable diapers, baby food jars and plastic products add up and create a huge burden on the environment, so they try to make it a point to make more earth-friendly choices. Cribmattressreviewz.com has come up with this guide to choosing the best organic crib mattress for families who believe in ethical parenting.



To choose a good organic crib mattress , it is essential for parents to read the labels. Because of the increasing preference for going organic and concerns over phthalates and other harmful substances in crib mattresses, manufacturers may market their products as "natural" even if they only contain an insignificant amount of organic or natural material. To make sure a crib mattress is truly organic, parents should look for the Greenguard certification, or one from the Global Organic Textile Standards or GOTS.



Another thing to look out for when searching for a top quality organic mattress is the type of organic material that has been used to create it. Organic mattresses are usually made with wool, cotton, coir, or natural latex. Wool is a natural fire retardant, but some people may be allergic to it as well as to latex. Cotton mattresses are a lot more affordable than mattresses made with other types of stuffing, but some of them are treated with fire retardants.



The way the raw material for the mattress was obtained is also important. To be certified organic and to truly have a positive impact on the earth, the materials should have been grown in a natural and ethical fashion. For instance, natural latex should come from plants that were not treated with herbicides or pesticides, and the same is true of cotton.



Finally, none of the parts of the mattress should be made with materials that are not earth-friendly or baby-friendly. This includes the inner mattress layers as well as the mattress cover, which should be made with food-grade plastic or treated damask or cotton fabric.



