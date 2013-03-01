How to Choose the Best Virtual Receptionist

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- The work of a receptionist is largely underappreciated. Each day, higher-ranking workers pass by her desk without saying a word beyond “good morning”. Also, all employees are thinking that it is a position that is easy to find a replacement for. However, such is not true for being a successful receptionist requires good organizational skills and tons of patience. When a customer berates the company for a failed transaction, it is the person on the front desk who takes most of the heat.



With this thought, being a virtual receptionist is no push-over. While typical receptionists just answer the phone, receive delivery packages and make hand-written notes, their online counterparts must have workable knowledge of certain communication software as well as searching skills over the Internet. They also answer calls but it is usually done through Voice Over Internet Protocol devices or other programs with Internet call function.



Likewise, virtual receptionists must look for the data that the customer asks for in the least time possible. Typing the best keywords to arrive at the precise search results will help make the job easier. It also helps that the receptionist is knowledgeable with word and data programs for administrative functions. This is vital especially when the boss wants a document done under a specified format.



If your company is looking for reliable live receptionists, United Virtual Office has the most skilled employees around. These workers have adequate knowledge and training about their craft while the cost to acquire their services will not be an arm and a leg. They will learn everything there is to know about your business so that they can adequately answer any concern or inquiry that existing or potential customers may have.



Upon request, a company can also hire a live receptionist that is well-versed in more than one language. This is a great strategy for start-ups or established businesses that are gearing towards global expansion. To know more about virtual receptionist offerings, visit United Virtual Office’s official website.



