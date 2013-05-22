How to Choose the Right Plastic Surgeon in Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Choosing the right plastic surgeon is an important decision with lasting ramifications. Dr. Timothy Hewitt is an experienced and well-respected plastic surgeon in Perth, and offers advice to patients seeking plastic surgery.



Many licensed physicians can legally perform plastic surgery, but do not have the skills or experience needed to do an effective job. Patients should conduct research to determine if a doctor is qualified to perform plastic surgery, or has received special training in that field of medicine. It is also important to determine if a physician is in good standing with the community and has an active license.



The number of procedures performed by a physician is also good sign of a reputable medical practitioner. After selecting a physician, it is prudent to ask questions during consultations regarding credentials, safety record and surgery results. It is important for patients to feel comfortable with a physician given the impact and potential ramifications of plastic surgery.



It is also a good idea for patients to ask questions about recovery time and limitations. Reputable plastic surgeons take the time to answer patients’ questions, review medical history and ascertain patients’ needs. Dr. Hewitt and his staff work diligently to meet patients’ image goals and provide the highest quality medical care in Perth.



To learn more about the medical practice of Dr. Hewitt please phone 1300787645 or visit www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au/index.html



Choosing the right plastic surgeon could mean the difference between receiving favorable results or dissatisfying outcomes. Call today to schedule an appointment or receive a consultation.



Contact:

Dr. Timothy Hewitt

Plastic Surgeons Perth

Phone: 1300787645

Fax: 08 9382 3348

tim@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

info@timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au

http://www.timhewittplasticsurgeon.com.au/



Address:

Suite 317/25 McCourt Street

Subiaco, Perth, 6008