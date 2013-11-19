How to Control Anxiety - Breakthrough New Treatment Shows Promise

Richmond Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- With so many people suffering and wondering how to control anxiety naturally, it's no surprise that researchers have long been studying the potential of the natural hormone, oxytocin.



George Dvorsky states: “Given its ability to break-down social barriers, induce feelings of optimism, increase self-esteem, and build trust, oxytocin is increasingly being seen as something that can help people overcome their social inhibitions and fears. Studies are showing that it may be effective in treating debilitating shyness, or to help people with social anxieties and mood disorders. It's also thought that oxytocin could help people suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.



“Recent studies of blood levels and genetic factors in depressed patients have revealed the potential for treating people with clinical depression, and even anxiety disorders.”

http://wire-feeder.net/overcominganxiety



Oxytocin has been found to help one cope with stress and has potential for people seeking to learn how to control anxiety. But what is oxytocin? Expert Jennie Stevenson states:



“Oxytocin is important for the ability to form attachments. It is one of the reasons breastfeeding mothers show decreased stress responses compared to those who bottle feed. The hormone is also released during sexual arousal and/or orgasm and may increase the desire to bond after sex. Couples who touch each other more show higher levels of oxytocin, and when a dog owner gazes into his or her dog's eyes, both the owner and dog release oxytocin. When people are given synthetic oxytocin, they show greater generosity and report increased feelings of trust. This is just a short list of the many pro-social, anti-stress findings related to oxytocin.”



Oxytocin is naturally produced through a variety of actions one can take, if a person seeks to learn how to control anxiety, they can increase their production of oxytocin by taking some of these actions, as suggested by author of Chemistry of Connection, Susan Kuchinskas:

kissing, hugging or cuddling; making love, experiencing an orgasm alone or with a partner; singing in a choir; giving a massage; holding a baby or petting an animal; performing an act of kindness; prayer or meditation; or cheering for your team.



Good news for those who are seeking to learn how to control anxiety, an exciting new treatment shows promise for natural stress management and anxiety reduction. The company Renewal Enterprises, located in Boise, Idaho, has formulated a synthetic oxytocin treatment, called Oxytocin Factor, which is formulated by pharmacists and manufactured in an FDA approved lab. This high-grade oxytocin supplement is currently used by over 50,000 individuals who benefit from an enhanced sense of well-being and natural reduction of their stress levels. This treatment shows potential for those who suffer from stress and anxiety – but may also have many other positive benefits which are linked with the hormone oxytocin. For more on this, information is available at the link below. If you are a person seeking to learn how to control anxiety, it may be worthwhile to look into Oxytocin Factor as an aid for stress management and anxiety reduction.



http://wire-feeder.net/overcominganxiety



Angel Clark, Reporter

129 Teal Lake Dr

Richmond Hill, GA(Georgia) 31324-3518

(912) 756-7698

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angel@wire-feeder.net