How to Count It All Joy: Powerful New Book Proves Triumph Can Rise from the Ashes of Insurmountable Tragedy

In September of 2009, Bernita Scott Weston thought she had it all; a paradisiacal marriage, a perfect relationship with God and the home of her dreams. However, as a flood suddenly destroyed the latter, Weston knew she had to make some stark decisions.



In her new book, ‘How to Count It All Joy: When Faced with Insurmountable Circumstances!’, Weston takes readers through her own inspirational journey in the hope that they too can find solace at their personal time of need.



Synopsis:



“In September 2002 she married the man of her dreams. In June 2005, they purchased their home in paradise, the perfect love nest, the kind of home people dream of. Their private get-a-way was nestled in 5.75 acres of plush exotic land, with a towering forest of landscape and natural habitat, overlooking several creeks and streams with breath taking sunset views from every angle. Secretly hidden from the world, a place where deer's and rabbits seek refuge, where the falcons soared and roamed freely without fear of discovery. It was the summer of their lives, the wrap-around deck lit up the night. They were the envy of all their friends and neighbors.



Until one day, the perfect dream they once shared came crashing down around them! Their once perfect marriage would be put to the test. Voluntary humility is an honor and privilege best served with a willing, sincere and open heart. To be humbled by God, is an indescribable devastation of heartache and pain for which they would soon discover. September 2009 the flood they once mocked and avoided two years prior return with a wicked vengeance, only this time it would take most of the city and their home in paradise with it! Being homeless with only the clothes on their backs, they did not sin nor did they charge God with wrong. They were hard-pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.



In this faith based book, Bernita Weston shares with the world how they were able to turn their tragedy into triumph.”



As the author explains, her story offers a faith-based blueprint for what to do when life gets testy.



“At its heart, the book is about personal trials and tests, hardships and tragedy. Shortly after suffering a subdural hematoma, which left me in a hospital bed for two weeks, only five days after being home from the hospital, and only three days after totaling one of our cars in an accident, the flood of the century took everything we worked our lives building. How does one count it all joy after losing their first dream home?” Weston explains.



She continues, “It helps answer some tough questions like, “Why did this happen to us?” and “Does God still answer prayers?” It all boils down to faith in God. (Mark 11:22) Either you have it or you think you do. Verbal faith is not enough, and mental faith is counterproductive. Faith must inspire action.”



While it offers a deeply personal story that will grab the attention of any readers, Weston believes the book’s relevance to faith is what helps it stand aside from similar works on the market.



“Faith controls the tongue. Faith is doing the opposite of what your flesh tells you to do. Faith draws us closer to God and further from the world’s way of doing things. Faith waits patiently for the LORD, no matter how long it takes. This book reveals how,” she adds.



‘How to Count It All Joy: When Faced with Insurmountable Circumstances!’, published by AuthorHouse, is available from the following locations:



About the Author: Bernita Scott Weston

Founder and Owner of aGrainOfMustardSeed.com & gotGod316.com. Blessed with the gift of writing since the tender age of nine, Bernita could hardly contain her spirit when God called her to the ministry of teaching and writing for the Lord full time. The gifts and God's call are irrevocable, meaning He never withdraws them once they are given. (Romans 11:29) After many months of meditating, praying, and trusting God, He answers her prayers and confirms what she already knew. Stepping out on her faith, in August 2012 she fearlessly bids Corporate America farewell. Leaving her good paying job in the workforce, and after dedicating 21 years in customer service/marketing, she was finally free to fully commit to the call God placed on her life.



As an Inspirational Author her writings are inspired and based on her own personal hardships, tragedies and testimonies. She openly shares her life's battles, her smiles and her trials as only she can do. Her genuine style of writing offers hope, encouragement, education and inspiration to all ages. As a weight loss expert, her book "Reach Your Weight Loss Destiny and Keep Your SKINNY Victory" is based around her personal life story on how she lost 96 pounds and kept it off for 6 years and counting! Her book "How to Count it All Joy When Faced with Insurmountable Circumstances" came at a high price when she and her husband loss their home and all their belongings to what was dubbed the flood of the century in September 2009! Her fear faith and trust in God along with her love for the Word of God is what gives her the unique approach that she has in all of her writings. Anyone reading her material is bound to have a spiritual experience that they will never forget.