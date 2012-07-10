How to Create a Website Guide Launches to Help Entrepreneurs, Beginners Start Their Site

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Featuring step-by-step instructions on how to build a website, entrepreneurs and individuals can turn to the new site HowtoCreateaWebsiteGuide.com to learn how to start their own blog or increase business. The free online guide offers a wide range of insightful tips and tools to assist people who are creating a website for the first time or business owners who are looking to add to their current site. The new site also provides visitors with exclusive discounts, including savings on web hosting services.



With the job market and economy still struggling to recover, many people are opting to start their own at-home business as a means of making additional income. Whether they are interested in becoming an online affiliate marketer or have plans to start an e-commerce site, the Internet offers an endless array of possibilities. But in order to develop a successful site, it is important to understand how to create a website that is effective, user-friendly and affordable.



HowtoCreateaWebsiteGuide.com features detailed information about many of the required components when starting a website. The site explains how to choose a domain name; how to select web hosting; how to setup a nameserver; how to create a website using WordPress; how to utilize different web design programs; the importance of website testing; and how to make a website that earns money.



According to the experts at HowtoCreateaWebsiteGuide.com, many new website owners overlook an essential step when creating their site.



“It is integral that the website you have created is ready for search engines,” states the site. “Promoting your website does not begin after you make your own website. It actually starts as you design and go through the stage of knowing how to create a website.”



The site offers suggestions on how owners can ensure their website is search engine friendly, allowing Internet users to find them more easily.



In addition to its step-by-step guide on how to create a website, the site also provides visitors with an array of exclusive discounts from some of the most respected companies in the industry.



For more information, visit http://HowtoCreateaWebsiteGuide.com



About HowtoCreateaWebsiteGuide.com

HowToCreateAWebsiteGuide.com is a new website focused on delivering step-by-step instructions on how to create a website. The site’s free tutorials are geared toward beginners interested in building their first website. Additionally, the site offers exclusive discounts from a host of well-known, trusted companies.