How to Create Next Generation Smart Forms

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The goal is to make it as easy as possible for your user to complete your form. More completions equal more leads, more sales and more revenue. When you use logiforms.com web based form builder software, we make it easy to boast conversion rates and create smart forms that work. Read on to learn how making your forms "Smart" can dramatically improve the usability of your forms, resulting in more completions.



Using Smart Defaults



What are Smart Defaults? Smart Defaults are default selections on your form that serve the majority of respondents. Using smart defaults is great way to make your form easier to complete (it's already partially filled out) and to expedite completion. Your customers will thank you for helping them complete your form. A good example is setting the default selected option within a set of radio buttons. Take some time to consider if the initial selection is the right one for the majority of your users.



Bindings & Calculations



Make your forms smarter with bindings & calculations. Don't make the user re-enter their information, use bindings instead to copy values from one field to the next. If you need to total up the cost of an order and add shipping and tax, don't ask the user to do it - use bindings & calculations to do it automatically. With logiforms you can write flexible bindings & calculations to make your forms powerful, smarter and easier to use.



Simplifying Data Entry with Field Masks



If you need to collect data in a specific format, don't just throw up an error message telling the user to reformat their response - do it for them. Using field masks can force the input into a specific format. Logiforms provides a number of field masks so you can collect things like phone numbers and get a consistent format (e.g (206) 384-4671) collected each time.



Hide & Show Fields Conditionally



We've touched on it before but it bears repeating. Use logiforms Conditional logic & Dependencies to only show the relevant fields to your users. Keep your form simple and to the point and remove all the unnecessary clutter with this powerful technique proven to boost completion rates.



Dynamic Field Population



This is a more advanced topic and something specific to logiforms. Dynamic lookup is the process of looking up data from an alternate table and using the results to populate fields on your form. For example, users might enter their account number on your form and then all of their first name, last name, address and similar fields would be automatically populated. Learn more in our Dynamic Data video tutorial.



About Logiforms

Logiforms Software, Inc. gives companies the ability to design and host secure online forms in minutes with zero programming. By using their professional grade form design software, you can rest assured that the powerful, flexible form builder can meet even the most-specific, custom needs. From design to information collection to data analysis, Logiforms adheres to industry best standards resulting in increased conversion rates and satisfied customers.