How to Create Your Own Blog Launches a Live Tutorial Site

Evansdale, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- The internet has sometimes been described as a box full of shouting with no ears. In a world where everyone is trying to be heard but few are ready to listen, it takes something extraordinary to make people sit up and take notice. That’s why when starting a blog it’s a good idea to do your research and ensure you hit the ground running. HowToCreateYourOwnBlog.com is a new website that describes -and embodies- the art and science of blogging in the modern context.



Whether blogging for popularity and exposure or business leads and profit, www.howtocreateyourownblog.com offers specialised advice and guidance to individuals looking to make in-roads into this very particular but very rewarding environment.



The blog has posts on every conceivable area relating to blogging, from best practice advice on tagging and search engine optimization, to advice on generating traffic, followers and leads. The site also offers editorial content debunking common but ineffective tropes with advice on what not to do. Whether bloggers want to see more comments on their blog or simply improve the quality of their writing, this site has it covered.



The site has a fairly unique angle on blogging with tutorials based around changes and successes of the HowToCreateYourOwnBlog.com site. Visitors will essentially have a dynamic, living and breathing tutorial.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “Blogging in the 21st century has become an art form, but there’s no disputing that it can also be a science. If you are serious about blogging and want to get the most out of your content, you can do much worse than browsing the site and looking at the advice and guidance offered. More advanced bloggers might start to notice the way the information is presented and laid out, and gain tips from that as well as the content. It’s a living, breathing example of what it aims to teach, and you can’t find that kind of integrity in many other places online. We’ve broken our content down into six fundamental categories that can be swiftly searched to reveal everything anyone might want to know about blogging. We hope to grow the most effective blogging tutorial site on the net and the plan is to grow a community that can learn and participate in the growth of the site.”



About How To Create Your Own Blog

How To Create Your Own Blog is a blog that gives instruction, demonstration, tutorials and editorials on the world of designing, writing and publishing a blog. The site covers every step of the process, including how to generate content, how to generate traffic and essential search optimization tips. For more information please visit: http://www.howtocreateyourownblog.com/