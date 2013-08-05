How to Cure Kennel Cough in Puppies

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Ethical breeders, exceptional puppies. This is what the Animaroo promises in the website. In their attempt to live by the code, the website updated a new section dedicated for animal wellness.



Adopting a pup is a huge responsibility. Prior to adoption, it is extremely important to read detailed information about how to handle a puppy, how to make him comfortable with the new environment, how to protect him against common pet diseases, etc. Kennel cough is a common disease often caught by puppies, as well as adult dogs of different breeds. It is caused by the virus known as Biordatella Bronchiseptica which affects the trachea, leading to throat irritation and loud cough.



Kennel cough is quite similar to the human flu virus which causes cough and cold in humans. Usually kennel cough does not require any medical attention, and can be cured by giving adequate dosages of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and an antibiotic, as suggested by the veteran. A pet owner can also look for chemical-free or natural herbs as an alternative against the medicines if the pet shows minor symptoms of kennel cough. It is recommended to see the veteran if the dogs shows symptoms like heavy breathing, lack of appetite, and laziness, as often people mistake pneumonia as kennel cough, thus delaying the required treatment.



It generally takes 5-6 weeks to get cured, though the time period may vary in dogs of older age, pregnant dogs, or puppies. The main symptoms of kennel cough are eye discharge, runny nose, and dry cough. Kennel cough is highly communicable, and the pet should be kept aloof from rest of the pets in order to avoid them from being sick. Pet owners can get the dog vaccinated against kennel cough before hand to prevent any future complications. This is highly recommended in the cases of older dogs or in the dogs having health conditions.



