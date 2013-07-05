How to DJ Fast Author Sean Gallagher Promotes DJ Classes for Students Getting Started

Bucerias, Nayarit -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The number of young men and women entering the music industry field continues to increase, according to statistics from the census bureau, however, according to numbers from the Occupational Outlook Handbook, it's a truly competitive field, with most of the jobs in the field part-time and those in the radio field expected to drop in number because of the decreasing number of radio stations in the nation. To achieve an edge over the competition, professional DJ and instructor DJ Sean Gallagher recommends young djs consider a number of options.



Says Gallagher, author of HowtoDJfast.com, "Learning how to dj can be very confusing. Dj Lessons can be very expensive and there is a ton of bad DJ advice out there telling you to teach yourself. This is why so many new DJs get stuck dj mixing in their bedroom and end up giving up before they discover how to be a DJ. There are simple practices and systems out there that can get you DJing within a few days or a few weeks, but the top DJs, and record labels don't want you to know about them."



Gallagher continues, offering advice to those struggling to make it in the highly competitive field. "While many individuals who dream of becoming a DJ scorn the idea of going to college, DJ courses can actually teach you quite a lot about becoming an accomplished performer, a seasoned producer and advancing your career. Passion is only part of what you need to become a successful DJ; determination and a willingness to succeed are parts as well, but then there is learning how to DJ."



Gallagher elaborates, explaining how DJ courses can benefit students. "DJ courses can give you great insight into what you need to succeed as a DJ. Some people order DJ software, but a DJ instructor can teach you how to make smooth transitions, use loops and effects to improve your overall sound. Don't discount a DJ school or courses, especially the ability to network with professionals and make connections. You just never know when they'll come in handy."



About How To DJ Fast

