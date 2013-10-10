How to Drink More Water

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The human body consists of over 60% water, making it one of the most essential ingredients for overall human health. While we’re consciously aware that dehydration can be life threatening and that we should be consuming liquids (especially water) throughout the day, this can be hard to accomplish. There are some suggestions one can follow that will assist a person in developing the habit of daily water consumption to improve their overall health.



Comparison studies show that those who consume an average of 8-10 8oz glasses of water each day feel more alert, less hungry, and have more energy than those who don’t. While the body can stay hydrated through consumption of other beverages, such as juices, teas, or milk, water is best as the sugar inside these drinks can dehydrate instead of providing hydration.



For those who avoid water because of taste, try adding lemon or mixing other fruit with it, such as raspberries or strawberries. This adds a bit of flavor to satisfy particular palates. Experts also say to experiment with the temperature of the water a person drinks. Some like their water ice cold; others prefer it straight out of the tap. Once a preference is known, the person can make sure to have ice or refrigerated water on hand at all times.



Having water on hand, in say bottles, also helps a person consume more. The grab-and-go convenience of not having to dirty a glass or needing to fill one with ice can make drinking more appealing, as can adding a straw. Many water drinkers state how the addition of a straw to either a bottle or a glass of water can make a person consume twice as much as they would without.



The important thing is consumption of the beverage, not so much the temperature or the vessel it is consumed from. If looking to increase consumption of water for health, the above steps should help a person get started on that path, leading to increased energy, focus, and overall well-being.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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