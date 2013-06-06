How to Eliminate Different Ransomwares Without Paying the Fine

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Hackers have been the problem of many people especially companies. A lot of hackers can now be found everywhere so different kinds of virus have also been spreading everywhere. The most popular types of virus are worms, ransomware, Trojan horses, rootkits, keyloggers, dishonest adware, spyware, and other malicious software.



However, people can still fight these through installing anti-virus software on their computer. But nowadays, hackers are on different level now. These hackers are attacking computers not only through creating viruses but also getting access on another’s computer through locking them or blocking their blocking their computer down.



Yoo Security is a website which offers removal for that kind of viruses. One of its offers is for FBI Cybercrime Division Virus removal. FBI Cybercrime Division Virus has been attacking computers by locking a person’s computer and pretending to be from FBI secret agency. The virus has been asking for a find of $300 in order to unlock the computer. However, through research, this virus can be eliminated immediately. Another virus is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Virus. It is a ransomware attack from cyber criminals and demanding an amount in exchange for a person’s computer to be unlocked. However, Yoo Security is providing tips on how it can be removed efficiently.



FBI Porno scam is also popular nowadays. It is a fake FBI Moneypak Warning scam which will ask the user to pay $200 in order to unlock his computer. Also, another scam from cyber criminals is the FBI Anti-Piracy Warning virus which is also demanding the same amount of fine. And lastly, a virus called Interpol Department of Cybercrime virus has been spreading throughout the different computers around the world. It will ask for $200 in order for the computer to be decrypted. However, through the cautionary measures recommended by Yoo Security, a user can avoid paying fine and just remove them manually on their computer.



