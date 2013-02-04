How to Experience More, Live More, Grow More or Help More? - All with Kyani.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Using high nutrition products, Kyäni has impacted several lives and their nutritional health by ensuring and encompassing optimal health and nutrition from bushes to bottle; simply by transforming raw materials like - the Wild Alaskan Blueberry, the Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon, Tocotrienols, and Noni.



The technology and nature combined together by Kyäni produce the inexplicable result that has the ability to take wellness to a whole new level. Take Kyani Nitro Xtreme, for instance. It is a proprietary blend of Noni plant shown to increase the production of Nitric Oxide (NO). Also known as “The Molecule of Life,” Nitric Oxide repairs, defends, and maintains every cell of the body. This product not only increases the production of NO but also contains other ingredients like CoQ10, Magnesium, Zinc, Chromium and Niacin - that help the body in absorbing NO. This alliance makes Nitro Xtreme the best nitric oxide supplement in the market that gives real results without negative side effects of some Noni concentrates!



To know more about various Kyäni products and offers, visit: http://www.kyaniblueberry.com



About Kyäni

Kyäni’s mission is to help people Experience More; more health, more money, more freedom, more life. They accomplish this through our high impact nutrition products, a highly lucrative compensation plan, Kyäni Caring Hands (a charity that reaches out to the needy children of the world), and a great organizational culture which teaches people to grow and contribute to humanity.



One can choose the level of involvement that would best suit them! It may be the products or the business opportunity or reaching out to the needy children of the world to help them ascend out of poverty. It may be an organization that believes and helps regain hope, and develop the skills one needs to grow and become more.



Contact:

For more details or queries about Kyäni or this press release, please contact:

Olivia Cho

Email: Olivia@kyaniblueberry.com

Phone: +1 714 656 6999

Postal Address:

650 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA - 90014