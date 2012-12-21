How to File an Identity Theft Report to Prevent Against Identity Theft

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Identity theft occurs when someone obtains another person’s personal information and uses it for their own gain. It is the fastest-growing crime in the country, and it affects both adults and children. Both parents and other adults who are dealing with the effects of this crime should file a complaint. The question for many of these folks is where to do so. Here are some tips about how to file for identity theft that can help victims understand what to do, where to do it, and when to do it.



The Federal Trade Commission offers this advice. File a report of identity theft with them after doing so with the police. Entering a complaint with the FTC does a couple of things: The information given in the original complaint can and will be used in the ID theft report, which is a tool that enables a victim to recover faster, and it helps law enforcement to catch the thieves. One should file the report with the FTC as soon as it is apparent that one’s identity has been tampered with or fraudulently used for a thief’s personal gain. When learning how to file an identity theft report, remember to place a fraud alert on all credit reports and make sure to check them frequently. Be sure to close all accounts that are believed to be tampered with or fraudulently opened. It is well within one’s rights to request fraud dispute forms from creditors; if they don’t have specific forms, write letters of dispute without them and follow up on them.



More information about how to file for identity theft with the FTC includes using the online complaint form or calling the toll-free phone number to get the ball rolling. There is also an address to write to if neither of the other options works for an individual. Do not send the FTC any of the other reports, any financial information, or other documents pertaining to one’s case. These items will not be stored or referred to by the FTC, and if a law enforcement agency opts to open an investigation on one’s case, it will contact one to let one know.



