How to Find a Good Divorce Lawyer, Hire Best Divorce Lawyer to Get Successful Divorce Result

- Personal Recommendations

- Other Attorneys

- Court Employees

- Law Library Personnel



Talk to Divorced People



Learning how to find a good marriage dissolution lawyer becomes less of a challenge if one gathers some input from current and former clients. Talk to the attorneys’ paralegals and other co-workers, and discover whether they enjoy working with a particular barrister or not. Gathering this information can go a long way toward helping one choose a divorce lawyer, so put a little time into the search.



Barristers & Other Legal Representatives



Discovering how to find a good divorce lawyer can be accomplished by speaking to other barristers in the social venues they hang out in. In most communities, the legal profession is a tight-knit one, where the attorneys have met each other at least a few times, long enough to form an opinion about one another. They’ve faced each other in court, making them excellent sources of data about certain lawyers. Ask a few of them about divorce attorneys they’d recommend.



Court Clerks & Administrative Assistants



No one knows how to find a good lawyer better than the clerks of court and other court employees who work with them day after day. The manner in which an attorney conducts himself while talking with court clerks and pages indicates the way he’ll be with his clients, so asking a few court employees for their considered opinions of these professionals is a wise idea. It can help narrow down the rather expansive field of attorneys out there, making it easier to decide which one to hire.



Visit a University Law Library



There are volumes of information about how to find a good divorce lawyer at a university’s law library. The personnel there can provide insight about all manner of attorneys, as they either research case law for them or work alongside them on a daily basis. Law students who are getting their feet wet are also a good group to speak to, as many barristers teach law classes, allowing the pupils to become familiar with them. Law students are also frequently invited to view or participate in real court cases, which makes them especially helpful when one is trying to choose the best divorce attorney.



