How to Find a Good Family Law Attorney with Free Consultation

- Lawyer Referral Services

- University Law Libraries

- Court Clerks

- Bar Associations



Attorney Referral Boards



One way to address how to find a good family law attorney is by utilizing a lawyer referral service. There are many of these online, and they’re easy to find. These organizations take one’s information and place it into their databases. Such information includes one’s name, city, and the legal issue. Once that data is inputted, the referral service will select the names of several family law attorneys. From there, it is up to the family to interview each one.



Law School Libraries



Many people wouldn’t think of this to find a family law attorney, but a law school’s library is full of paralegals and law students who work for lawyers. They get to know what each barrister’s specialty is and which ones are effective. They can offer opinions that can really help narrow down the field of lawyers one is looking at. Find out from them which attorneys they work for and if they enjoy working for them. The responses one gets can indicate the basic character of these barristers, so take them under advisement.



Clerks of Court

Who can be of more help to find a family attorney than the people who come into contact with them daily – court clerks? Because these people work with the lawyers of their commonwealth, they can be relied upon to supply valuable opinions about them. If more than one of them says that Joe Attorney is mean, that’s a broad hint not to hire Joe. However, if some lawyers’ names come up frequently, it might be wise to meet with them.



State & Local Bar Associations



To do an efficient job of answering how to find a good family law attorney, be sure to check out local and state bar associations. They are full of information about every lawyer under their jurisdiction and can provide written proof of his win-loss ratio and any judicial sanctions he may have received. They can also indicate how any judicial accolades he has won.



