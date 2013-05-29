How to Find a Good Roofing Contractor: Criteria for Selecting a Roofing Contractor

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Real-estate-yogi.com is here to offer some suggestions about choosing the right contractor for the job, including:



- Personal Referrals

- Professional Suggestions

- Watch for “Red Flags”

- Get a Proper Contract



Talk to Others



When it comes to how to find a good general contractor, asking others who’ve needed that kind of service why they hired the one they chose is one of the best ways to make one’s own choice. A list of contractors such as Angie’s List in the New England area is very helpful. It has the names and license numbers of all kinds of handymen. There’s a 1- to 5-star rating system, 1 being the worst and 5 being the best. Real people write the reviews, making them more trustworthy.



Get The Best Roofing Contractor At Reasonably Low Rates On Single Click!!



Chat with the Lumber Supplier



Visiting with local equipment and materials vendors can help when addressing how to find a good contracto r. These professionals know many contractors of varying abilities because they come into contact with them daily. They’re aware of which contractor keeps his word when he gives it, and which one procrastinates getting a project off the ground. If asked, most vendors willingly offer their expert opinions about particular contractors, and this information can go a long way toward narrowing down the field.



Beware “Red Flags”



It’s amusing to imagine there being “red flags” when it comes to how to find a good contractor for home improvement, but there are some. For example, if a certain contractor offers a very low bid on one’s project, he may be cutting costs by using cheap material or not supplying enough men to do the work. If this is the case and the contractor is trying to hurry the work up so he can go on to his next project, don’t hire him.



Obtain a Legally Binding Contract



The most important thing to do when dealing with how to find a good roofing contractor is to get a written contract that indicates the date work will start and an estimate of when it will be finished. The contract is a legal document of the agreement one makes with the contractor and will be there should any issues crop up. It will protect one from any untruthful statements a contractor may make.



About Real-estate-yogi.com

http://www.real-estate-yogi.com is a caring, no-cost website whose goal is to connect people who have realty questions with the professionals who can provide answers. For a free consultation, dial 1- 800-987-1397.