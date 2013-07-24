How to Find Best Military Divorce Information Hire Best Firm to Ensure Tense Free Life

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Those married Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine personnel who are considering divorce would be wise to obtain some military divorce information to see where or if it differs from civilian marriage dissolution. That’s why Legal-yogi.com is here, offering its expertise on this subject, including:



- Military Divorce Attorneys

- Special Considerations for Military Members

- USFSPA

- Jurisdiction



Free Legal Information on Military Divorce! Easy Solution For Best Military Divorce Guide!



Military Divorce Lawyers

As part of this military divorce guide, let it be known that there is no such person as a military divorce lawyer. There is a Judge Advocate General (JAG) whose duties include providing legal advice, and there are qualified paralegals within that office who can lend support, but there’s no military attorney that specializes in divorce. That said, there are some civilian divorce lawyers whose focus is on military divorce. These are the people a divorcing military couple needs to get in touch with when the time comes.



Military Members Considerations

Many years ago, Congress developed and passed an Act allowing active duty service members to not respond to a divorce petition until their tour is over, and for up to 60 days after that. This is important military divorce information, as it can postpone a divorce action for three months after the petition is filed. This can be aggravating for the spouse who filed the motion, as she may want to end the marriage and begin her new life as quickly as possible. However, there’s nothing she can do until her spouse does respond to the petition.



Uniformed Service members Former Spouse Protection Act (USFSPA)



The USFSPA was passed several years ago, and it deserves mention in any complete military divorce guide. This Act was drawn up to make sure former spouses of military members received medical and financial dispensations, particularly in relation to military retired pay. The USFSPA gave the former spouses the right to health coverage for at least a year, and allowed them to shop at the commissary and PX for the same amount of time. Retired military pay was disbursed at the discretion of the state Family Court judge presiding over the action.



Military Divorce Jurisdiction

One might think that a military divorce would be under military jurisdiction. Here’s some surprising military divorce information: It isn't. It is under the authority of the Family Court of the state in which the military person or spouse resides. This covers everything from alimony, child support, and health coverage to child custody arrangements. The state judge also has control over the dispensation of the military spouse’s pension upon that member’s retirement.



About Legal-Yogi

Legal-yogi.com is a highly revered, cost-free website whose purpose is to provide intelligent, up-to-date responses to the questions of law its consumers ask. For a free initial consultation, dial 800-397-1755.