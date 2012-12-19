How to Find Good Divorce Attorneys for Women

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Divorce is tough on everyone involved. It saddens the divorcing parties and confuses and sometimes frightens children. When the husband has the upper hand financially, it is often the best strategy for the wife to hire a good divorce lawyer for women. Here are some ideas that can make finding the best divorce lawyer easier. Start by asking around to family members or friends who have gone through a divorce and find out which lawyer she chose and why she chose that particular one. Often, word-of-mouth is the most effective way to find what one is looking for. If one or two attorneys’ names come up frequently while chatting with other divorcees, think about making consultation appointments with them. When attending these meetings, be prepared with questions about hour rates, other persons working on the case, and extra costs such as filing fees.



Check out a few firms of divorce lawyers for women in addition to asking friends for input. Make sure to research these firms, as not all attorneys are created equal. Many women's divorce lawyers are listed in the local or state bar association register, which keeps track of all the attorneys under its jurisdiction. While the register cannot recommend a specific solicitor, it does have records of individual attorneys' performances in court, which can be very helpful when choosing a lawyer. Also, decide why a lawyer is necessary. Are there child custody and support issues? Perhaps a wife feels that she requires spousal support. These are excellent reasons to hire an attorney, so keep searching until one is located that can deal with every aspect of a wife's case.



When meeting with a prospective divorce lawyer for women, be sure to compile a catalog of legal documents including the original marriage license, a driver’s license, and tax records. If there is physical proof of adultery, bring it, too. Attend the meeting alone, as even if the lawyer is only going to mediate between the spouses; the person filings the divorce petition should be the only one to meet him or her.



